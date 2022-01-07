Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 146,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

