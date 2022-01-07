Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,056. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 420,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 352,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

