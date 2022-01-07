Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $93,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Equinix by 10.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinix by 13.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $789.10 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $810.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $815.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

