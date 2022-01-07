Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.08

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

