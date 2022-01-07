Eroscoin (ERO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Eroscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Eroscoin has a market cap of $78,881.23 and $4,788.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eroscoin Coin Profile

ERO is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Eroscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

