ETHPad One Day Volume Reaches $440,245.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded up 2% against the dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $440,245.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00073956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.73 or 0.07591674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00075310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.44 or 1.00044722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007433 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

