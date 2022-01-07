Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Up 41.5% in December

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EEFT opened at $122.73 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

