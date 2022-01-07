European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON EAT opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of £494.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.38. European Assets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($2.05).
European Assets Trust Company Profile
