European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON EAT opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of £494.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.38. European Assets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($2.05).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

