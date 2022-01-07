Evercore ISI Downgrades Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Underperform

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

