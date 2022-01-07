Evercore ISI Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) to Underperform

Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $292.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $288.00.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.56.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $290.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.81. AON has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.