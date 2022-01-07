EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

