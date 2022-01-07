EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post sales of $133.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.25 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $497.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $559.09 million, with estimates ranging from $544.47 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

EVOP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 7,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,001. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

