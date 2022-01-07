Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce $31.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Evolus posted sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $96.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.47 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 200,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,553. The stock has a market cap of $344.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.