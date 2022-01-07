Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $340.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evolus by 513.2% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 415,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

