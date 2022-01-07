Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Up 3.5%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.40 ($45.91) and last traded at €40.02 ($45.48). Approximately 496,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.66 ($43.93).

Several analysts have weighed in on EVT shares. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Evotec in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Evotec in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.46.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.