Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

