ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0392 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 24% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $229,662.33 and $336.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009990 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

