Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 4,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,353. Expensify has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

