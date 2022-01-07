Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as low as C$7.28. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 201,507 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on EXE. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.32 million and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.96%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

