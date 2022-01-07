Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $71.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.32 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $289.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

