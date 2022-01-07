Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

