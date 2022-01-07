Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $81.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13.

