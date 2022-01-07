Fagan Associates Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 372,593 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,775,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $111.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

