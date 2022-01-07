Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Invitae by 121.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Invitae stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

