Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys New Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 211.7% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

