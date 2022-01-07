Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys New Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.