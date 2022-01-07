Fairfield Bush & CO. Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $308.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

