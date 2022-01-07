Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 1,300 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

RUN stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,888 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.