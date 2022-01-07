Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0005

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $7,918.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00072845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.38 or 0.07635332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,526.22 or 1.00166826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

