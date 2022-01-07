FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $52,198.64 and $146.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.27 or 0.07537247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,947.59 or 0.99887095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007620 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

