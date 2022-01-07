FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FARO Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,932. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

