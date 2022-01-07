Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Fastly has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.