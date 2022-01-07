FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Up 4.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.69. 47,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 31,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.10.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -32.91%.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

