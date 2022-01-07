Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $116.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

