FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FIGS by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. FIGS has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

