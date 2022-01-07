Financial Advisory Group Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.74. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,743. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

