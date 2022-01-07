Financial Analysis: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81%

1.5% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meten EdtechX Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,221.59%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 353.33%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than Boxlight.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.51 -$62.99 million N/A N/A Boxlight $54.89 million 1.41 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -4.31

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Volatility & Risk

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.