Financial Comparison: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) & Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.86 $110.61 million N/A N/A Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.21%. Velo3D has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.31%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Velo3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

