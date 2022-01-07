Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.75

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 154,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

