Financial Review: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) vs. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 8 0 0 2.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 208.29%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 679.21 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.14 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 23.16 -$112.66 million ($2.51) -0.25

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 1,727.83% 217.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

