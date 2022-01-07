Financial Review: Lithium (LTUM) and Its Competitors

Lithium (OTCMKTS: LTUM) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Competitors 215 643 726 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A -$160,000.00 -23.00 Lithium Competitors $3.86 billion $394.77 million 3.23

Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Lithium Competitors -71.20% -74.92% -13.01%

Summary

Lithium rivals beat Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

