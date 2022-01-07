Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.89

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 1179123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.