Financial Survey: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cardiff Oncology and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53% Halozyme Therapeutics 88.36% 187.85% 31.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 677.73 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -9.46 Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 19.62 $129.09 million $2.79 13.37

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

