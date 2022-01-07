First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

FBIZ stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.