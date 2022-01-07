First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE:FCR.UN traded down C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,922. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.06.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

