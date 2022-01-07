First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.