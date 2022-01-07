First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.