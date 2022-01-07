First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 162,405 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

