First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 103,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

