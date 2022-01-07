First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 44,741 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,741 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. 86,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,170. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.